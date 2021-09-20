TP Saurya gets LoI for 250 MW solar plant

New Delhi, Sept 20: Tata Power on Monday said that its arm TP Saurya has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) to set up 250 MW solar plant in Maharashtra.

TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received a LoI from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MAHAGENCO) for setting up of 250 MW Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power plant in Maharashtra, a company statement said.

The project has been awarded to TPSL through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-reverse auction.

The company has received this LoI in a bid announced by MAHAGENCO for setting up 250 MW solar plant at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule District of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant, it stated.

The solar plant project will be commissioned within 15 months from the date of PPA (power purchase agreement) execution.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power said, “The project will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix in Maharashtra.”

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,611 MW with an installed capacity of 2,947 MW and 1,664 MW under implementation. (PTI)