Tiranga Trumps Terror As J&K Independence Day Celebrations See Huge Rush

SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium saw a huge rush of people for the Independence Day celebrations today.

Videos showed long ques of people outside the stadium. Some people were seen waving the Tricolour at the Lal Chowk.

There were no restrictions for the citizens for today’s big event, officials said, adding that internet curbs have been lifted today in the valley.

Bakshi Stadium hosted the Independence Day function after a gap of five years after it was closed in 2018 for renovations.

Government employees also attended the event that was addressed by Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The administration had made it mandatory for government officials and employees to attend the Independence Day function.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre is the chief guest at these functions.