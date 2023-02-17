Tiny Tots Hr Sec School celebrates Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Tiny Tots Higher Secondary School celebrated its Annual Sports Day function in the School Grounds at Sainik Colony, here today.

The guests of honour were Ifra Anjum Wani, Sohail Ahmed Wani, Nadiya Farooq and Abhilove Mahajan, all of whom are the alumni of Tiny Tots School and have qualified JKAS in the recently declared results.

Principal Dr Vikram Handa presented the welcome address and read the annual report of the School.

Chairperson of the School, Veena Handa along with Gurpreet Handa, Director declared the meet open by lighting the torch which was carried around the field by the Sports captain, Gaurav Manhas. This was followed by the guard of honor presented by contingents of different houses led by the captain body of the School.

The finals of various Athletic events including sprints, long distance races, long jump and fun races for the junior classes were held during the day. At the end, some fun races were organized for both the staff and the parents.

Kiran Zutshi presented a vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and guests present during the event.

In March Past, the best contingent trophy was won by Truth House, while winners of various sports events were awarded with medals by the dignitaries.