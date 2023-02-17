Former Minister emphasizes on teaching value education

Shubh Int’l celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Shubh International School celebrated Annual Day wherein former Minister Sham Lal Sharma and BJP vice president was the chief guest on the occasion, here today.

He stressed on the importance of teaching value education to children to make them good citizens. “Value education should be added in our curriculum, our system and our syllabus. If value education is imparted from the beginning, it will help in ushering in a good society,” he said.

Sham Lal said that universalizing education is the priority of the Government and necessary steps have been taken to further the cause of education in Government as well as private education institutions. He complemented the management of Shubh International School which is contributing to promote value based quality education in the Union Territory.

“Private institutions are doing a fine job but I appeal to them to come forward in sharing social responsibility by adopting talented students from poor and underprivileged families so as to give such students a chance to nurture their talent,” he exhorted.

Stressing on speaking folk language, the BJP leader said until regional languages are introduced in primary education and the younger generation feels pride in speaking the mother tongue, the future of Dogri as a modern language is going to bleak.

He also urged the LG administration to introduce Dogri as a compulsory subject from primary to higher secondary level at par with Punjabi language in the state of Punjab. Sham Lal said the habit of reading is one of the most effective means for self-development. It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life, he said. The students mesmerized the audience with their performance on stage while presenting the culture programmes. The programme concluded with distribution of prizes among the students by the chief guest.