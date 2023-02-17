KCIS celebrates Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: KC International School (KCIS) celebrated its Annual Sports Day amidst great sports fervor, mirth, vitality and camaraderie, here today.

Ranjeet Kalra, Member J&K Government Sports Council & Member Governing Council (Sports) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was the chief guest of the day.

The guests of honours of the event were Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, first Asian Games medalist from J&K, Chandeep Singh, World Para Taekwondo Championship medalist, Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, Jammu, Neete Kour, three time Gold medal achiever in Powerlifting, Chaitanya Chowdhary, president KCIS, Saroj Mahajan, senior vice chairperson, Shikha Chowdhary, member of KCIS management and Anupama Sinha, Principal KCIS.

The president and Principal of KCIS extended a formal welcome to the guests and dignitaries. This was entailed by the hoisting of School Flag followed by the lighting of the flame by the School’s sports captain, Master Ashutosh Sharma and releasing of balloons by the eminent dignitaries.

Subsequently a spectacular and well- synchronized March Past by the four house contingents of the middle and primary wing students. Thereafter the students administered an oath to abide by all rules and regulations.

The track events including Kindergarten Seeds 25 meters race, sapling touch and back race, blooming 50 meters relay, Grade 1- lemon and spoon race, frog jump race, Grade 2- 50m and hurdle race, Grade 3-100m hurdle race, Grade 4- skipping race and duck wall race, Grade 5- one leg and sack race, Grade 6- three leg 50m race, Grade 7- 4×100 m relay race and Grade 8-4x200m relay race were organized during the meet.

The teachers and parents also got an opportunity to prove their physical fitness by participating in races.

In the prize distribution ceremony, the winners of various events were given medals, trophies and certificates. The Sapphire house was adjudged the best house as overall winner, followed by Topaz house clinching runner-up trophy.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Anupama Sinha, while the whole event was well coordinated by Roma, senior School coordinator, Sonal Gupta, middle School coordinator and Arti Raina, group leader.

The sports meet saw its culmination with the National Anthem.