Poster making competition organized at SPMR College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Department of Computer Sciences, Govt. SPMR College of Commerce organized a poster making competition on the theme “Say No to Drugs’ in the College premises, here today.

The competition was aimed to raise awareness among children against the use of drugs and its harmful effects. The event was a huge success with more than 55 students from various semesters participating in the competition.

The participants showed their creativity and artistic skills in making posters that conveyed the message of the harmful effects of drugs. The judge for the competition was Professor Barbara Koul, HoD Commerce who shortlisted the best posters.

She appreciated the efforts of the students and the hard work put in by them to create such excellent posters.

College Principal Dr Surinder Kumar appreciated HoD Computer Sciences, Dr. Parveen Singh for taking the initiative to organize this event.

He congratulated the students for their hard work and encouraged them to continue working towards making their future bright and drug-free.

The other faculty members including Professor Sandhya Bhardwaj, Prof. Meenakshi Handa, Prof. Rameshawar and Prof. Anwal-Ul-Haq, HoD BBA were also present at the event. The entire event was coordinated by Professor Naresh Sharma.

All the participants were given participation certificates to encourage them. The event successfully conveyed the message of the harmful effects of drugs and their impact on the youth.