Tight security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of PM’s visit

AYODHYA (UP), Dec 29: Tight security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport along with redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station, on Saturday.

Sources said that the PM will start his roadshow from gate number three of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and will go to Ayodhya Dham Railway Station via Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Dharam Path and Ram Path located at Nayaghat near Saryu Salila.

Barricading has been arranged for the road show. During the nearly 15 km long road show, the PM will also inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. After that, he will flag off the new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar said that tight security arrangements have been made for the arrival of the PM. He said that heavy security forces have been deployed during the road show.

Arrangements for the public meeting to be held near Maharishi Valmiki Airport will also be tight. A rehearsal was done through drones regarding security arrangements. The streets and link roads connecting to Dharma Path and Ram Path will remain sealed on Saturday.

There will be a ban on walking along with vehicles on the main road. This traffic arrangement will remain in force from 7 am till the PM’s departure. Platform number one of Ayodhya railway station will remain sealed since morning and only pass holders will be allowed.

Platform numbers two and three will remain open for the convenience of passengers. Passengers will be able to move from near Raiganj and Raniganj railway crossing. Arrangements have also been made by the Railways to open a temporary ticket house at this place.

Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti highways will be closed due to the Prime Minister’s Road show. The district police have asked the police of neighbouring districts to divert vehicles on the highway to other routes.

The SSP said that ATS, CRPF, RAF, PAC, SPG and police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements. “Apart from RPF, GRP, CRPF and ATS are deployed at Ayodhya Dham railway station.

On the other hand, the responsibility of airport security has already been handed over to UPSFF. UP ATS, along with the Central Investigation Agency are keeping an eye on every activity. Two teams of ATS commandos are camping in Ayodhya,” he said. (UNI)