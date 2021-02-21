Three of family dead as vehicles falls into gorge in Kishtwar

JAMMU: Three members of a family were killed on Sunday after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 250-feet gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kahmir, police said.
Jassi Devi (50), her son Nitin Kumar (27) and daughter Kajal (20) died on the spot in the accident, a police official said.
He said Kumar was driving the car and lost control of it while negotiating a blind curve on the hilly road.
The bodies were retrieved from the scene and are being handed over to their next of kin for last rites, the official said.
