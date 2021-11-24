Three light intensity earthquakes take place in Shimla

SHIMLA, Nov 24: Shimla district experienced three light intensity tremors on Wednesday, confirmed the India Meteorological Department(IMD).

The spokesperson of IMD said that Shimla district of Himachal experienced a 3.3 magnitude earthquake at 1057 hours today, no loss to life or property was reported due to it.

The epicenter of earthquake was measured at the Latitude 31.04 degrees North and Longitude of 77.83 degrees East. The epicenter was five kilometers deep, added the spokesman.

A 2.5 scale tremor also shock parts of Shimla district at 0221hrs early today, the epicenter of the earthquake was at the Latitude of 31.28 degree North and Longitude of 77.76 degree East, this too was five kilometers deep in the hills of Shimla district.

A 2 Magnitude earthquake also shock parts of district at 0233hrs early today epicenter was at the Latitude of 31.42 degree North and Longitude of 77.75 degree East and five kilometer deep in the hills of Shimla district.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was experienced at 2202 hrs on Tuesday, its epicenter was found at the Latitude 31.33 degrees North and Longitude of 77.17 degrees East and it was 10 kilometer deep in the hills of Mandi district.

Five districts of Himachal Pradesh are classified as highly seismic prone schedule IV and V areas.

It maybe recalled that a 3.5 Magnitude earthquake had also taken place on November 15, 2021 in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. (AGENCIES)