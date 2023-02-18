Three Hizb Associates Arrested In J&K’s Kulgam, Arms Recovered: Police

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Three associates of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen oufit were arrested along with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said today.

In a major success in curbing militant activities and to safeguard the public from these miscreants, yesterday at about 1719 hours, police parties of PC Hatipora and Police station Behibagh arrested three militant associates of banned militant outfit HM and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, based on a credible input regarding anti-national elements carrying illegal arms and ammunition with them moving in a vehicle, Kulgam police established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing.

All the three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in militant crimes and are providing support to militant organisatioA (Motorcycle) bearing registration No JK22-8034 was intercepted by the police parties present. While searching the vehicle and the said suspected persons; following illegally kept arms and ammunition were recovered, they include 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines and13 live Pistol rounds from their possession, he said.

All the three persons were detained and after sustained interrogation, preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in militant crimes and are providing support to militant organisation. Identity of the said persons has been ascertained as Mohd Abass Wagay S/O Mohd Ramzan Wagay R/O Wuyan, Imamsahab, Gowhar Shafi Mir S/O Mohd Shafi Mir R/O DK Pora Shopian and Nisar Rehman Sheikh S/O Abdul Rahman Sheikh R/O DK Pora Shopian, he said.

In this regard case with FIR No 05/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Behibagh further investigation into the matter has been taken up, reads the statement.