Those Misguiding People On Land For Landless Responsible For 50000 Innocent Killings In J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 21: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Monday lashed out at the mainstream parties for opposing the land for landless stating that these people are responsible for the killings of 50,000 innocent people.

“These people can’t digest peace as they don’t want it. They were provoking people to promote street violence, see closure of schools and colleges. These people are responsible for the killing of 40,000 to 50,000 innocents in J&K,” the LG said addressing a three-day national workshop on Panchayat with Good Governance at Convention Centre here. He, however, didn’t name any political party or a person.

Pertinently, National Conference Vice-president Omar Abdullah had questioned who were the homeless and landless in J&K while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti too had cast aspersions on the allot of land and homes to “homeless.”

Asking Sarpanchs, Panchs, BDCs and DDC as to whether they can pinpoint single case where land or home was provided to non J&K resident under PMAY, the LG said: “There was much noise that land is being provided to non-J&K resident. Not a single non-J&K resident has been provided land or home under PMAY,” he said.

The LG said that some people keep on asking a question about what has changed in the past four years. “They can’t see peace prevailing in J&K. Street violence which was routine has ended and schools, colleges remain open throughout the year. People would be seen leaving for their homes soon after sunset, but today, even after 10 pm, restaurants and hotels are open. Youth including boys, girls and even elderly spend time playing music or enjoying ice creams on the Jehlum front. This is what has changed,” he said. “This is indeed a big change.”

He said those not able to digest peace continue to provoke people on one or the other pretext to revive street violence.

The LG said that in the past four years, many national and international events were held in Srinagar but today’s event on Panchayati Raj is the biggest one.

“I believe real governance flows through Panchayats. Village with good governance is a dream of every panchayat that will be fulfilled,” he said, adding that 30,000 projects are underway at Panchayat level. “Funds, Function and Functionary has been streamlined and people are enjoying and reaping the benefits of Panchayati Raj system,” the LG said. (KNO)