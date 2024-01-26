Thandikhui Toll Plaza In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba Closed

JAMMU, Jan 26: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has closed the toll plaza at Thandikhui in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, a move that is likely to come as a major relief to commuters travelling between Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

“The influence length of Lakhanpur and Ban fee plazas have been increased so as to eliminate the requirement of Thandikhui fee plaza,” read an order issued by Y P S Jadon, NHAI Project Director, PIU-Jammu.

However, while terminating the collection of toll from vehicles at Thandikhui with effect from 8 am on January 26, it has revised the toll to be collected at Ban and Lakhanpur toll plazas.