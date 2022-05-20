Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu storms into semi-finals, defeats Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi

Bangkok [Thailand], May 20: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 by beating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals of the event here in Bangkok on Friday.

Playing in court 1, Sindhu won the match by a margin of 21-15, 20-22, 21-13.

Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it by 21-15. However, the Japanese bounced back in the second game, winning it 20-22. Sindhu had the last laugh, winning the final game by 21-13.

On Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in straight games in the second round match of the Thailand Open in the women’s singles category to secure a place in the quarter finals of the tournament.

Earlier that day, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the second round of the women’s singles category losing 16-21, 21-14, 21-14. (Agencies)