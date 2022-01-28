Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid Appropriate Behaviour & Vaccination will continue to be our strategy to effectively fight Covid: LG Sinha

Lt Governor reviews Covid-19 situation across the UT

Reiterates importance of Tele-consultation, expanding services to far-flung areas and efficient monitoring of those in home isolation

It is important to involve Community in awareness campaigns to sensitize people on mask usage and Covid protocol, says the LG

We need to protect healthcare personnel, patients & communities; our focus should remain on ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators, essential medicines: LG to Officers

Jammu, Jan 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the UT in a series of meetings with the members of Covid Task Force, DCs & SPs.

During the meetings, the Lt Governor reiterated the importance of Tele-consultation, expanding the services to far-flung areas and efficient monitoring of those in home isolation.

He also underlined the importance of involving Community in awareness campaigns to sensitize people on mask usage and Covid protocol.

“We need to protect healthcare personnel, patients and communities, and accordingly our focus should remain on ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators, essential medicines, etc”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor stressed that Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination will continue to be our strategy to effectively fight the Covid-19.

He impressed upon the officials to ensure proper implementation of Covid Protocol and CAB among the people to effectively break the chain of transmission.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the Covid containment measures at the district level including functionality of War rooms, Covid help-lines, IEC campaign regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour, distribution of Covid kits, besides facilities for extending assistance to people in need.

The chair also took stock of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 years age group and the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare & frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials were directed to widely publicize the COVID helpline numbers and other emergency contact numbers.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise analysis of Covid-19 situation, status of testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the UT, besides the status of bed occupancy in the designated hospitals.

It was informed that five districts – Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Poonch have completed the 100% coverage of 1st dose of vaccination in the 15-18 years age group, besides 70% of the total targeted population in the 15-18 years age group has been inoculated with the first dose across the UT.

The chair also took stock of the implementation of directions passed in previous meetings.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; besides Senior officers of Civil and police administration attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.