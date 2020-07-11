Terrorists ‘on the run’ in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said terrorists are on the run in Kashmir and are faced with a “hot chase” by security forces, which has put them under tremendous pressure.

Under the Modi Government, there is clarity and conviction in following the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and this has started showing logical results, Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said here.

Expressing deep dismay at the brutal killing of a BJP leader in Kashmir’s Bandipora, he said this was also the handiwork of the terrorists who are on the run and are looking for soft targets out of desperation. (AGENCIES)