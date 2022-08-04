Migrant Labourer Killed, 2 Injured After Militants Hurl Grenade In J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: A migrant labourer died and two others were injured after militants hurled a grenade in Gadoora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, ANI reported. The area has been cordoned off and efforts have been launched to nab the militants, said J&K Police.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz from Bihar. The injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampor in Bihar. Both are now stable. (Agencies)