Terrorists fire at, injure two non-local labourers in J&K’s Budgam: Officials

Srinagar, June 2: Two non-locals were fired upon by terrorists on Thrusday in Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A senior Police officer said that two non-locals were fired upon by terrorists this evening in Magraypora.

One has bullet wound in hand and other has received in shoulder. Both are stated to be stable, the officer said.

Both were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, the officer added.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details will follow soon.(Agencies)