Terrorist Linked To Al-Badr Arrested In J&K’s Srinagar

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jul 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday have arrested a hybrid terrorist of AL Badr terror outfit from Batamaloo area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a tweet Srinagar Police wrote, “A hybrid terrorist of Al Badr namely Arfat Yusuf S/o Md Yusuf of Rajpora Pulwama arrested from Batmaloo with a Glock Pistol, 20 live rounds & 2 magazines.”

“He had done terror acts in Pulwama & was in Srinagar for same. FIR 94/2023 U/s 13,23 of UAPA & 7/25 of IA Act at Batmaloo PS”, he said.