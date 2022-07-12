Terrorism is waning in J&K : Rana

JAMMU, July 12: “Terrorism is on the last leg and the indebted nation salutes the valour and supreme sacrifices of the security forces and the police for maintaining edge over terrorists”, Mr Devender Rana said while paying tributes to Martyr L/Nk Ranjeet Singh of 3 JAK Rifles on his fifth death anniversary at Barn in the Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

He referred to the zero tolerance policy of the Union Government against terrorism and said the forces were enforcing it in letter and spirit on the ground by ensuring no collateral damage. This policy has instilled a sense of security among the people and forced terrorists to run for their lives. He said terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes a major threat to peace and tranquility and this menace has to be fought with iron fists.

Mr Rana saluted the brave soldiers and officers of the country’s forces in making the nation proud by standing like rock on the frontiers to meet challenging situations. Not only have they been defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation at the borders but also maintaining 360 degree security grid against the terror regime sponsored and supported by enemies of the country. Observance of the martyrdom of the valiant soldiers therefore depicts the gratitude of the people for the national heroes who give their today for our safe tomorrow, he observed.

He also complimented the security forces for their heroic role in meeting the challenges unfolded by natural calamities and referred to the ongoing rescue operations near the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji. Day in and day out they are moving the pilgrims to safer places while maintaining vigil against the inimical elements, He also seized the opportunity to convey condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in the cloud burst tragedy. He wished safe recovery of the injured and expeditions tracing of the missing persons.

Mr Rana paid glowing tributes to Martyr Ranjeet Singh for his valour and bravery, saying his supreme sacrifice has made the land of warriors proud. He said his martyrdom will inspire the people to keep themselves devoted to national security and the progress.

Those who paid floral tributes to Martyr Ranjeet Singh included BDC Bhalwal, Kuldeep Raj Bhagat, Rajinder Singh Chib, District President Rural, Ashok Kerni, Mandal President, Babu Ram Bhagat, Baba Chanchal Singh, Rajan Singh Happy, Sarpanch Rajdev Singh, Sarpanch Naseem Singh, Sarpanch Rajni Devi, Sarpanch Partap Singh, Sarpanch Sanjeev Singh, Sarpanch Sonu Singh, Numbardar Swarn Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rekha Langeh, Tejpal Singh, Surinder Singh, Ajay Soodan, Dev Raj Shastri, Surinder Singh Gilli and others.