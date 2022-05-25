Separatist Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life In Jail In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was today sentenced to life in prison by a special Delhi court. The National Investigation Agency had demanded the maximum punishment, the death penalty, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment.

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a terror funding case. A special NIA court in Delhi pronounced its verdict on the quantum of punishment in the case. (Agencies)