Tentative Select List of candidates Applied for the Post of Sahayikas (AWH), Mandi

OFFICE OF THE CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OFFICER MANDI

Subject: Notification for inviting objections regarding the Tentative Select list and Ward Wise List of candidates who have applied for the post of Sahayikas (AWH).

Notification No. 04 of 2023 Dated: 18-07-2023

The applications for the enganement of Sahayikas (Anganwadi Helpers) were invited by Child Development Project Officer Mandi in pursuance to Govt. Order No. 103 JK(SWD) of 2023 and Mission Director Poshan J&K No. MD/Poshan/Estt/13328-35 dated 09-05-2023. Accordingly Tentative Select list (Annexure-A) and Ward Wise Merit list of PHH Candidates (Annexure-B) who had applied for the post of Sahayikas (AWHs) has been prepared by this office on the basis of norms/terms and conditions issued Vide Govt. Order No. 103 JK(SWD) of 2023 dated 28-04-2023, and vide Mission Director, Poshan, J&K letter No. SMD/ICDS/Recruitment/2022-23/21349-72 dated 14-07-2023 and……………

Click here to see full list……………..