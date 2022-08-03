Tehsildar, his clerk arrested while accepting ₹ 1.20 lakh bribe in Panthachowk Srinagar: ACB

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a Tehsildar and his clerk for demanding ₹ 1.61 lakh and accepting ₹ 1.20 lakh bribe as first installment for issuance or revenue records.

An ACB spokesman said that it received a complaint that the accused Tehsildar Majid Choudhary, Tehsildar, Panthachowk and his Clerk Peer Waseem Ahmad are demanding ₹ 1.61 Lakh as bribe for issuing the revenue records in favour of the complainant.

“The complainant pleaded for justice and the duo officers settled that bribe amount be paid in installments and asked the complainants to pay ₹ 1.20 as 1st installment. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached before Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law, ” the ACB said.

It said on receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 32/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation a trap team constituted, said the ACB adding the team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 1.20 Lakh from the complainant as first instalment of ₹ 1.61 Lakh.

They were arrested on the spot by the ACB team even as the official cab bearing registration number JK01AL 8277 used by the duo for accepting bribe was also seized by the ACB, the ACB said adding the bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses. Subsequently searches were carried out at different locations associated with the accused(s) and further investigation into the case is going on.