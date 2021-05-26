Teenager, officer’s mother, 101-year-old woman among 19 deaths in Jammu

Youth, woman die of suspected fungus

37 prisoners, 53 Rohingyas test +ve in Kathua, Hiranagar

Jammu becomes first Distt in J&K to record 1000 casualties



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 26: COVID casualties and cases showed decline in Jammu and Kashmir today with 40 deaths and 3037 positives. In Jammu region too, the daily deaths came down to 19 and the cases stood at 1089. Jammu became the first district in the Union Territory to cross 1000-death toll with nine fatalities today taking the tally to 1003.

Among the dead were seven women. Two persons succumbed to the virus at home. Jammu reported nine casualties, Kathua three, Doda two and Kishtwar, Samba, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur districts one each.

Two more suspected deaths of Mucromycosis or black fungus were reported in Kathua district today.

A 22-year-old youth from village Manyal in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district died of brain stroke, Type-1 diabetes and COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. He is suspected to have developed black fungus during treatment but the official report from Microbiology Department of the GMC is awaited.

A 55-year-old woman from village Nagri Parole in Kathua district died of COVID-19. She was also suspected to be victim of black fungus.

Few days back, a 40-year-old man from Surankote in Poonch district had become first victim of black fungus. He had died in the GMC Jammu.

GMC Jammu Principal and HoD Microbiology Department Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma told the Excelsior that so far there is only one confirmed case of Mucromycosis in Jammu and he was the 40-year-old person from Surankote. However, she added, some more cases are being examined for black fungus.

A KAS officer’s 70-year-old mother hailing from village Topa in Darhal area of Rajouri district succumbed to COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri.

Three persons died of COVID-19 in Bani tehsil of Kathua district today including 13-year-old girl from Duggan, 29-year-old youth from Bani town and 70-year-old man from Bhata. All of them succumbed to the virus in Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bani.

A 101-year-old woman from Matyal Katra died of COVID-19 at CHC Katra.

District Magistrate Kathua Rahul Yadav, who is monitoring COVID related situation in the district, told the Excelsior that the black fungus cases are being examined by the GMC Kathua.

“The GMC Kathua is on the job. They are doing their work,” Yadav said.

Other COVID deaths in Jammu region were today reported from Preet Nagar Digiana, Janipur, Manda, Kot Bhalwal, Toph Sherkhanian, Kanak Mandi, Sector F Bharat Nagar, Kotli Shah Doula RS Pura and Channi Rama (Jammu district), Bagla Ghat and Satingar Bhaderwah (Doda district), Chatroo (Kishtwar), Samba town, Sunderbani (Rajouri) and Lansi Krimchi (Udhampur).

Meanwhile, 37 prisoners, all male, today tested positive for COVID-19 in District Jail Kathua. A total of 197 prisoners in Kathua Jail have so far been tested for the virus. Reports of 37 jail inmates are pending.

Among 37 positives, one prisoner has been admitted in the hospital while 36 others, who are asymptomatic, were isolated in the jail barracks.

Few days back, 72 prisoners and nine staff members were found infected in Udhampur jail.

Also, 53 Rohingyas including women and children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hiranagar Jail, which has been created as detention centre for the illegally living Myanmar nationals in Jammu.

Few days back, five Rohingya children were shifted to the detention centre to unite them with their families and after that, some of the detainees started getting symptomatic. It is suspected that some of the children might be infected with the virus. Jail authorities under the supervision of Superintendent PK Modi subjected all 220 Rohingya detainees to COVID testing in which 53 of them reported positive for the virus.

They infected Rohingyas were immediately isolated in separate barracks. All of them are normal, according to the Jail authorities. They have been provided separate dry ration in the barracks for cooking.

Few days back, one-year-old Rohingya girl, putting up in Narwal, had died of Coronavirus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Meanwhile, 1089 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region, the maximum, as usual, were in Jammu district with 445 cases followed by 126 Rajouri, 99 Ramban, 91 Doda, 83 Udhampur, 82 Kathua, 66 Poonch, 46 Samba, 35 Kishtwar and 16 in Reasi district.

However, for the past 10 days now, 1770 persons recovered from the virus, nearly 700 more than today’s positive cases.

Maximum 483 recoveries were reported from Jammu district, 266 Rajouri, 223 each Udhampur and Samba, 216 Poonch, 174 Kathua, 84 each Doda and Ramban and 17 in Reasi district.

With today’s positives, Jammu region’s Corona cases have reached 1,07,612 while active positives have come down to 17724 from last week’s 20,000 plus. As many as 88104 persons have recovered from the virus while there have been 1784 casualties.

Among the casualties, 1003 have been reported in Jammu district followed by 163 Rajouri, 123 Kathua, 116 Udhampur, 103 Samba, 86 Doda, 76 Poonch, 47 Ramban, 35 Reasi and 31 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one COVID casualty and 278 fresh cases.

The death was reported from Leh district taking the UT’s toll to 179—131 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Among 278 new cases, 259 were reported from Leh and 19 in Kargil.

Ladakh now has a total of 17810 Coronavirus cases including 1561 active positive and 16070 recoveries.

Meanwhile, long queues were witnessed in Jammu outside targeted vaccine centres for priority groups.