TAC constituted for ‘Establishment of Command-Control Centre at GMCH’ Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: For efficient management and monitoring of Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, Government today accorded sanction to the constitution of the Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC), for the project “Establishment of Command-and-Control Centre at GMCH, Jammu”.

An order in this regard was today issued by Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Sanjeev Verma.

Under the order issued, Mohammad Saleem Khan, State Informatics Officer, NIC, J&K is appointed as the Chairman of the TAC, and Sumit K Pandey, Assistant Professor, IIT Jammu, Dr Subhnandan Singh Jamwal, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Jammu are the members while, Munish Pandoh, Technical Officer, Information Technology Department is appointed as Member and convenor of TAC.

The committee shall peruse and get the document technically vetted ensuring the viability of the propose solution in terms of technicality in consonance to financial implications and vice versa.

The committee if required to make the project technically and financially viable give its suggestions and recommendations to the indenting department for necessary incorporation etc before getting document technically vetted.

The committee shall ensure strict compliance to all the rules, guidelines issued by Government from time to time.