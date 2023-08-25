Switch Over To E-Office Completely: Div Com Kashmir

Asks District Administrations to take up Town beautification works

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: In the wake of e-governance, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today impressed on Head of Departments (HoDs) of all departments to switch over to e-office in a meeting, here.

e-Office is pivotal in the transformation of administration levering ease of doing official work with effectiveness and efficiency.

He maintained that some offices have partially started e-office but reiterated that every office necessarily has to shift to e-office mode working.

Meanwhile, he instructed District Administrations to take up beautification works of towns for aesthetic upgradation. He emphasised that most of the beautification works do not require much funds and small interventions can uplift the face of towns. He further asked them to take on other developmental projects to enhance the infrastructure development.

Moreover, he also reviewed various issues pertaining to PM Package employees.