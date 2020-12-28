Swearing-in of newly elected DDC members held across Jammu Div

JAMMU: The swearing in ceremony of newly elected District Development Council members was today held across Jammu Division marking the establishment of three-tier Panchayati Raj System in this part of Jammu and Kashmir Union territory.

The oath ceremony was held at all district headquarters swearing-in elected 14 members of the District Development Council.

AT JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sarita Chauhan today administered oath to newly elected District Development Council (DDC) member at an impressive function held here at Teachers Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar here.

Four candidates took oath in Dogri language, 6 in Hindi, 3 in English and 1 in Punjabi.

Jammu has elected 5 women members including – a young woman Surekha Devi, 29, from Arnia.

The venue wore a festive look with an aura of jubilation among the elected members and the accompanying family members, friends as well as supporters.

Most of the members including the women were dressed in traditional attire including ‘pagdi’ for attending the ceremony.

The hall reverberated with slogans chanted by the supporters of the members.

All the candidates, while talking to media, promised to work for development of their areas with utmost transparency and serving people with a sense of great dedication and passion.

AT KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, Om Parkash (Deputy Commissioner, Kathua) administered oath to the newly elected members of DDCs and ULBs.

The elected members who took oath included Reeta Devi, 01-Bani DDC constituency; Sushma Devi, 02-Barnoti; Mahan Singh, 03-Basohli; Bikram Singh, 04-Billawar; Rimmy Charak, 05-Dinga Amb; Abhinandan Sharma, 06-Hiranagar; Raghunandan Singh, 07-Kathua; Kumari Shaveta, 08-Keerian Gandyal; Kishor Kumar, 09-Lohai Malhar; Tajinder Singh,10-Mahanpur; Neeru Bala, 11-Mandli; Karan Kumar, 12-Marheen; Sandeep Majotra, 13-Nagri Parole and Narain Dutt, 14-Nagrota Gujroo DDC Constituency.

The DDC Kathua also administered oath to Anirudh Sharma, who was elected as member of Kathua Municipal Council from ward no 7 constituency.

President Kathua Municipal Council, Naresh Sharma, ASP Kathua Ramnish Gupta, ADC Atul Gupta, ACR Davinder Paul, Dy DEO Narayan Dutt, Tehsildar HQ Suninderjeet Kaur and others concerned were present.

AT RAJOURI: All the fourteen members elected to the District Development council of Rajouri took oath here at a grand swearing-in ceremony organised by the District Administration Rajouri.

The members to the DDC were administered the oath by the District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh.

The members sworn-in were Abdul Rashid, (DDC Rajouri); Abdul Qayoom Mir (DDC Thanamandi); Naseem Liyaqat (DDC Budhal Old-B); Iqbal Malik (DDC Darhal); Rameshwar Singh (DDC Dhangri); Shamim Akhter (DDC Mougla); Nasreen Akhtar (DDC Budhal New); Sangeeta Sharma (DDC Seri); Manohar Singh (DDC Nowshera); Shabir Khan (DDC Manjakote); Anita Thakur (DDC Kalakote); Khalid Hussain (DDC Doongi); Shazia Kouser (DDC Budhal Old-A) and Rajinder Sharma (DDC Sunderbani).

District Development Commissioner Rajouri congratulated the elected members and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the people.

President MCs, BDC Chairpersons, prominent citizens and a large number of locals participated in the event.

AT UDHAMPUR: The elected District Development Council members of District Udhampur took oath of office in a ceremony organized by District Administration under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla here at Conference Hall DC Office Complex.

The oath was administered by District Panchayat Election Officer Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla along with other district Officers who witnesses the oath ceremony on the occasion.

Those who took oath were Usha Devi, DDC constituency Chenani; Ashri Devi DDC constituency Dudu- Basantgarh; Rakesh Chander DDC Constituency Ghordi; Prikshit Singh DDC constituency Jaganoo; Juhi Manhas DDC Constituency Khoon; Pinky Devi DDC Constituency Latti-Marothi; Amit Sharma DDC Constituency Majalta; Subash Chander DDC Constituency Narsoo; Jasvir Singh, DDC Constituency Panchari; Mool Raj DDC Constituency Ramnagar-I; Jattu Ram DDC Constituency Ramnagar-II; Ashu Sharma DDC Constituency Tikri; Puran Chand DDC Constituency, Udhampur-I and Lal Chand, DDC Constituency Udhampur-II.

While speaking on the occasion, the DPEO congratulated the newly elected DDC members and hoped that developmental process on grassroots level will get a boost with the establishment of 3rd tier of PRIs.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sargun Shukla; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohd Syed Khan; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan and others were also present on the occasion.

AT DODA: District Development Commissioner, Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode administered oath to the 14 newly elected members here at a grand ceremony.

The oath ceremony was attended by BDC Chairperson’s, representatives of the ULB, besides huge gathering of locals and media persons.

The DDC wished the elected members good luck and congratulated them for being a part of the history, by winning the maiden elections held for the district for the establishment of the District Development Council.

Among others present were ADDC Doda, SP Bhaderwah, SP operations Doda, ADC Bhaderwah, GM DIC,ACD Doda, SDM’S, District Officers, besides the BDO’S were also present.

AT SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria administered oath to the newly elected District Development Council members of Samba here at administrative conference hall.

The 14 members elected from 09 blocks of the district took oath the in Dogri, Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit.

The elected members sworn-in were Asha Rani constituency 01-Bari Brahmana; Sureiya Begum Constituency 02- Bari Brahmana; Suresh Kumar constituency GHAGWAL; Kartar Chand, Nud; Avtar Singh, Purmandal; Asha Rani, Rajpura; Keshav Dutt, Ramgarh-A; Sarbjit Singh, Ramgarh-B; Anita Choudhary, Ramgarh-C; Romesh Chander Samba-A; Subhash Chander , Samba-B; Balwan Singh, Sumb; Sudershan, Singh Vijaypur -A and Shelpa Dubey Vijaypur-B.

During ceremony assistant commissioner revenue Jitender Mishra, Dy. district election officer Rajeev Magotra, District information officer Ajay Sharma besides other locals were also present.

AT KISHTWAR: District Administration Kishtwar, headed by District Development Commissioner, Ashok Sharma in collaboration Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj organised the oath ceremony to swear-in 14 newly elected District Development Councils members, including 5 women, here at Conference Hall DC office Complex.

The oath was administered by DDC Kishtwar Ashok Kumar in presence of a huge gathering.

The DDC congratulated all the newly elected members and sought their cooperation for the development of the district.

AT RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan administered the oath to the fourteen Councilors of District Development Council (DDC), here at an impressive function.

Oath was taken by the Rabia Hamid, Banihal –A; Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday, Banihal –B; Jagvir Dass, Batote; Shamim Akhter, Gandhri; Sakhi Mohd, Gool; Gulshan Parveen, Khari; Mohammad Shafi, Rajgarh; Rakesh Singh, Ramban-A; Renuka Katoch, Ramban-B; Bashir Ahmed Naik, Ramsoo-A; Fayaz Ahmed Naik, Ramsoo-B; Shamshad Bano Sangaldan; Bashir Ahmed Runyal, Ukhral-A and Balbir Singh Bali, Ukhral-B.

The DC congratulated the DDC members and hoped that the District Development Council would play a pivotal role in the overall development of district Ramban.

He assured full cooperation to the council members from district administration to boost grassroots democracy, besides functioning of DDC and other PRIs to effectively implement the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the district.

AT REASI: All the fourteen members elected to the District Development council Reasi took oath here at a grand swearing-in ceremony organised by the District Administration Reasi.

District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib administered oath to the DDC members.

The members worn in on the occasion were Raj Kumari (Arnas); Saraf Singh (Bhomag); Yasmeen(Chassana); Ghulam Ali Malik (Chassana -A); Sajra Qadir(Gulabgarh); Abdul Rashid(Jij Bhagli); Nirmla Devi (Katra); Abdul Gani( Mahore); Mohd Israil (Mahore-A); Rajinder Kumar(Panthal); Reeta Sharma(Pouni); Kewal Krishan (Pouni-A); Jagjeevan Lal( Reasi) and Ajay Ahmed Khan (Thuroo).

The District Development Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated all the elected members to the District Development Council. She said that people were pinning high hopes from the democracy and democratic institutions and it is their responsibility to project developmental and welfare issues of the public.

She said it is the dawn of New Year and a step towards the strengthening of the grassroots level democracy.