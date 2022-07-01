Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj; Mahant Deependra Giri call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 01: Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Member, Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board & Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara; and Mahant Deependra Giri, Custodian Chhari Mubarak Shri Amarnathji today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and Mahant Deependra Giri who met the Lt Governor, separately, discussed the arrangements put in place and other matters pertaining to Shri Amarnathji Yatra that commenced on 30th June.

Pertinently, in this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra, a large number of pilgrims are expected to visit J&K as the holy pilgrimage has resumed after a gap of two years due to covid pandemic.

Keeping this in view, extensive arrangements have been made by the UT Government and Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board for a comfortable and memorable pilgrimage of devotees visiting the holy cave.