‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign Has Become A Jan-Andolan In J&K: LG Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha Participates In One Hour Of Citizen-Led Shramdaan For Swachhata At Dal Lake

LG congratulates the citizens, administration on achieving ODF PLUS status for 100% villages of J&K under ‘Model’ category

This historic milestone underlines our united resolve of building dream villages with new potential, possibilities and full of self-confidence: LG

The way we see the surroundings becomes the experience of our life. Cleanliness brings happiness, joy and prosperity. It is the door to reach closest to the God: LG

Today cleanliness has become the ambition of society and Garbage-free cities and villages are no longer imagination but a reality: LG

Every section of the society must unite and contribute to realize the vision of ‘Garbage-Free India’: LG Sinha

The Swachh revolution across J&K is also creating new livelihood opportunities, aiding in generation of more revenues and improving the quality of life: LG

LG administers Swachhata Pledge to the officials and the citizens

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today participated in the One Hour of citizen-led shramdaan for Swachhata campaign and led the cleanliness and de-weeding drive at Dal Lake.

He joined the citizens from all walks of life who were gathered in large numbers to pay ‘swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi.

“The way we see the surroundings becomes the experience of our life. Cleanliness brings happiness, joy and prosperity. It is the door to reach closest to the God. I am happy to witness cleanliness turning into the ambition of society and Garbage-free cities and villages are no longer imagination but a reality,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the people to make united efforts and contribute to realize the vision of ‘Garbage-Free India’.

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has become a Jan-Andolan in the UT of J&K. It is our collective responsibility to protect our surroundings, our lakes & rivers and spread awareness on cleanliness, the Lt Governor said.

He said the Swachh revolution across J&K is also creating new livelihood opportunities, generates more revenues and improves the quality of life, and reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to strengthen the Swachhata movement in the UT.

At the UT-level event, the Lt Governor congratulated the citizens and the administration on achieving ODF PLUS status for 100% villages of J&K under the ‘Model’ category.

He said this historic milestone underlines our united resolve of building dream villages with new potential, possibilities and full of self-confidence, he added.

The Lt Governor administered the Swachhata Pledge to the officials and the citizens. He also flagged off the fleet of Shikaras and participated in the cleanliness drive at Char Chinar.

At Golden Island in Dal Lake, the Lt Governor interacted with school students and encouraged them to become ‘Swachhagrahi’.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, SMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; senior officials and eminent personalities from diverse fields participated in the Shramdaan.

Padma Shri Dr SP Varma, members of Gandhi Global family and several other civil society groups and organizations were also present.