Sushant Singh Rajput s father lodges FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty over his death

PATNA: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The late actors father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar said.

A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation. (AGENCIES)