Sufficient beds, oxygen supply available for patients: DHS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: Jammu & Kashmir figures among the best equipped states and Union Territories in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. It is also the second State/ UT in the country to achieve 100 percent vaccination of age appropriate population.

The reassuring statement has come from Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman to allay the rising fears of the third Covid-19 wave in the region.

The Director has advised the public not to neglect Covid appropriate behaviour due to the purported ‘mild symptoms’ being reported amid the latest Covid wave. “We have started witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Covid cases and there is a need to avoid panic and adopt Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

The DHS said that J&K has received extraordinary support from the Union Government in its fight against the Covid and is well prepared to deal with an eventuality.

The Director attributed the achievement of record number of vaccinations to close monitoring from the highest level of UT administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The regular review and intervention by the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary has put J&K in the best shape, he said.

Putting in simpler words, the DHS explained that the reason behind the readied stance of J&K is due to the surplus availability of beds and oxygen plants.

‘We have more than 84 functional oxygen plants, two 500 bedded DRDO hospitals and 250 plus ventilator supported beds. Intensive Care facilities are available at all district hospitals and sufficient number of beds for Covid patients are available up to the level of Sub District hospitals’, summarised the DHS.

One major development with respect to Covid preparations is the galvanisation of pediatric Covid care facilities. The DHS informed that special SOPs have been circulated in this regard. The facilities include specialised equipment and specially trained pediatricians.

“Mock drills were also conducted at every district headquarter and Medical College today to prepare for any challenge the pandemic presents before the administration,” he informed.