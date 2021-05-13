Strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs being enforced: DC Srinagar

Bed Capacity, Oxygen Supply augmented in Health Institutions

500 bed hospital being set up by DRDO shortly

Community Triage Centres to be started

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Tuesday said that district administration is working on war footing basis to break the chain of transmission of corona virus infection in Srinagar.

While giving details, the Deputy Commissioner said administration is making all out efforts to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs like wearing of masks, hand hygiene and maintenance of social distancing.

Deputy Commissioner said vaccination drive has also been launched across the district to cover more and more people.

Deputy Commissioner said that on the directions of Lieutenant Governor, various measures have been taken for strengthening the system to fight the war against Covid-19 and in this regard bed capacity is being augmented at various health facilities and covid care centers in the city.

In this regard he said that a 500 bedded hospital is being constructed by Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and would be commissioned shortly. Besides, sufficient quantity of oxygen supply has been made available by commissioning various medical oxygen plants at SMHS, Kashmir Nursing Home, JLNM hospital and PHC Chanpora while more oxygen plants would be added soon to further strengthen the oxygen support system.

He also informed that District Administration Srinagar is going to start Community Triaging for effective Covid-19 management and in this regard Community Triaging teams are being formed which will help in decentralisation and providing better supervision of Covid-19 management at zone-level.

In addition, the DDMA has set up 24/7 dedicated Helpline Covid-19 War Control Room in order to facilitate the general public regarding Covid-19 related queries and to ensure systematic redressal of such issues.