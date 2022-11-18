Strategise well to achieve the target of completing 239361 works under CSS: Chief Secretary

Reviews progress under District Capex Budget 2022-23

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 18: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries including Deputy Commissioners and other Sectoral heads to plan well and make a proper strategy to complete the target of over two lakh works under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Dr Mehta made these remarks while reviewing the progress made under District Capex Budget 2022-23 here.

Besides the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Chief Planning Officers the meeting was attended by DG Budget, Officers of Planning Department and many other concerned officials.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to formulate a roadmap to achieve the fixed targets on time. He stressed on breaking the District Capex into scheme wise components and review performance made under each of them. He asked them to keep an eye on the number of works taken under these schemes and make efforts to complete all of them.

Dr Mehta maintained that there are around 100 odd schemes and we had to access funds under most of them. He stressed on utilizing the already released shares efficiently so that the next tranches are accessed by the departments. He directed the Planning Officers to understand the nitty gritty of the changed planning scenario so that they are able to improve their working.

He also asked the Administrative Secretaries and DCs to hold periodical review meetings so that the hurdles faced, if any, are ironed out smoothly. He asked from each of the DC about the plan size, releases, and expenditure incurred till date. He also enquired about the number of ongoing and completed works under different schemes and the number of works they are going to complete till end of 3rd quarter.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the performance of each district under the flagship programmes like Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), Swachh Grameen etc. He told them to accelerate the process of uploading the relevant activities under AKAM and ensure the quality of feedback is also up to mark.

He made out that the cleanliness under ‘Swachh Grameen’ should be given due priority by each of the Deputy Commissioner. He asked them to ensure the door to door collection in each village and identification of dumping site for segregation of waste.

During the meeting it was given out that the total plan size of District Capex Budget 2022-23 is Rs 22126.93 Cr which is 75% more than the previous Budget of 2021-22 i.e., Rs 12600.58 Cr. It was also revealed that in view of the needs in the rural areas Rs 10914.08 Cr under Jal Jeevan Mission, 3814.42 Cr under MGNREGA, Rs 1529.59 Cr under PMAY-G, Rs 2001.12 Cr under PMGSY and Rs 47.53 Cr under Border Area Development Programme have been earmarked for current financial year.