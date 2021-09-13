Srinagar Terror Attack: Mortal Remains Of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Reaches Kupwara

Srinagar, Sept 13: The mortal remains of the newly recruited sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, who lost his life in the terror attack in Srinagar on Sunday, arrived at his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara for his last rites on Sunday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, terrorists attacked a police party at Khanyar in Old Srinagar City, where Mir was shot by terrorists in Khanyar and later he succumbed to his injuries.

“Shri Arshid Ahmad Mir, Probation Sub- Inspector was critically injured in a cowardly attack of terrorists at Khanyar in Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he left for heavenly abode,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Reacting to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said that “We have lost a brave young officer. He was learning the nuances of policing. It’s a very tragic loss for us and his family. We express our deepest condolences. Perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice.”

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also condemned the act. He strongly condemns the brutal killing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer. “This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity and peace. His supreme sacrifice won’t go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s family,” tweeted Sinha.

Later in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony for the police personnel was held at District Police Lines Srinagar. DGP Dilbag Singh led senior officers of police, paramilitary forces, Civil, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers and relatives paid floral tributes to SI Arshid Ahmad Mir. (Agencies)