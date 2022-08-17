Srinagar Police urges citizens to use high-security number plates on both ends of vehicles

SRINAGAR, August 17: The Srinagar Police has urged vehicle owners in Jammu and Kashmir to install high-security number plates (HSNPs) on both ends of their vehicles as mandated in the Motor Vehicles Act in view of the investigations into their use by terrorists.

“In light of the investigations into the usage of vehicles for transport by terrorists, all owners are requested to install HSNP on both the front and rear of vehicles (in two-wheelers also) as mandated by the MV Act, the Srinagar Police said adding that its non-compliance will lead to legal action against the owner.

“Non-compliance will lead to legal action including seizure of the vehicle,” it added. (Agencies)