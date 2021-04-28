Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for maintenance, Leh road open

JAMMU The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was closed on Wednesday for weekly maintenance, a traffic police official said.

However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway was through for one-way traffic, he said.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road remained closed though snow has been cleared.

No vehicle will be allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on Wednesday, traffic police official said.

The administration has decided to close the highway every Wednesday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel.

However, he said one-way traffic continued on the national highway, the only all road linking the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir. Today traffic will ply from Sonamarg in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal towards Ladakh. Vehicles had to leave Sonamarg between 0700 hrs to 1030 hrs and no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

People living on both sides of the Mughal road alleged that despite clearance of snow, no traffic was being allowed on the road which is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway. The road links Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu. (AGENCY)