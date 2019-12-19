Sports Authority of India promotes J&K’s 3 ace coaches

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Three senior coaches of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) of J&K origin and posted in Jammu and Kashmir have been promoted as Chief Coaches in the pay scale of 78,800-2,09,200 (Level-12).

These coaches include Varinder Kumar Sharma (Cricket) Dev Raj (Handball) and Rajinder Magotra (Basketball), who were promoted vide SAI Coaching Division Order No 974/2019, dated December 17, 2019.

As per the Order, the promotion has been granted in favour of these coaches retrospectively from March 2018.

Varinder Kumar Sharma is presently I/C STC Jammu, while Dev Raj, who was head coach of the Indian Handball Team, is also posted in STC Jammu and Rajinder Magotra is posted with the Directorate of Sports, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Management Committee of the STC Jammu has congratulated the Coaches on their elevation.