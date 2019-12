Day-2 of Jr Snooker witnesses big number of matches

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: A big number of matches was played on day-2 of Junior Snooker Championship, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

In the matches held today, Akash Mahajan defeated Tabish Peer (2-0), Ananya Mahajan beat Dipanshu (2-0), Hritik Anand outplayed Sushant (2-0), Abneesh Anand outclassed Vansh Gupta (2-0), Varun Sethi trounced Aman Sharma (2-0), Amrit Bumrah drubbed Gaurav Sharma (2-0), Sanam Kumar prevailed over SouravKumar (2-0), Stanzion got the better of Rishab Mehra (2-1), Umar-ul-Islam trounced Tanish Sharma (2-0), Kamran Majid defeated Vansh Gupta (2-0), Tarun Raina beat Said Bashir (2-0), Himanshu thrashed Danish Bhagat (2-0), Veer Singh outplayed Satvik Kerni (2-0), Sudanshu Gupta beat Sourav (2-1), Ansh Chopra defeated Sanam Kumar (2-0), Asif Majeed outpayed Abneesh Anand (2-0), Manav Pathania outclassed Abhirath (2-1) and Stanzion Stobdan drubbed Sanand (2-1).