TAPPS Miran Sahib celebrates 7th Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Tiger Army Pre-Primary School, Miran Sahib, celebrated its 7th Annual Day ” Life of a Soldier” in the school premises. Neelu Kalsi, Chairperson FWO was the chief guest on the occasion.

The function was inaugurated by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and the Principal followed by the presentation of welcome Dance by the little stars of Nursery class. Principal of the School, Mamta Saroch addressed the audience and shared the functioning of the school. The children played a wide array of colourful and reverberant performances. The entire program was highly entertaining and the parents were spellbound by the performance of the tiny toddlers.

The program remained stick to its theme reflecting the “Life of a Soldier”, his childhood, youth, family emotions and love and passion to serve his nation. The whole event included various funny and emotional moments.

The chief guest in her address congratulated the school faculty for such a flawless presentation and motivated the children and the staff with her words of wisdom.

The celebration came to an end with the distribution of prizes to the meritorious students by the chief guest and singing of the National Anthem by one and all.