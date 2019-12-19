Khelo India competition gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: District Administration, Jammu in collaboration with Department of Youth Services and Sports and District Police Administration, Jammu under the chairmanship of Sushma Chauhan, District Development Commissioner Jammu organized Sports Activities for Peace and Development under ‘Khelo India’- Phase– III, Centrally Sponsored Scheme, Govt. of India for Students/Non-Students under-17 and under-19 years for boys, girls, men and women in Athletics.

The competitions are being organized under the patronage of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K, under the supervision of Madan Lal, Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, Jammu, while Sukhdev Raj Sharma, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Jammu is the Organizing Secretary.

Jasmeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Nazool, Jammu, was the chief guest and inaugurated the event in an impressive, well attended and colourful function in the presence of DYSSO Jammu.

The events held today in Under-17 and Under-19 boys included Discus Throw, 100 Mtrs Sprint, 400 mtrs and 1500 mtrs.

The events were officiated by a panel of experts of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu.