Football, Yoga Camp concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: The 5-day Football and Yoga Coaching Camp organized by Auricrown Private Limited, Jammu for sixty school children at Kreeda Kendra in the premises of Bhargav Public High School, Gadi Garh concluded here today.

The valedictory session was presided over by retired Col SS Sambyal who has the distinction of representing Jammu University in Football, J&K State in Handball and GGM Science College in Swimming, besides having qualified Army Commando Course, while Vikas Sharma, Principal of Bhargav Public High School, Gadi Garh, Jammu was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Those who guided the participating students during the Camp in various aspects and basic skills of football through demonstrations, exercises, interactive sessions and matches included Dr Swaran Singh Chib, retired District Sports Officer, Tej Bir Singh (Cyclist), Smaksh Deep Singh, Shat Manyu, Nakul Sharma, Ruhail Abrol and Manik Sharma.

Shri Ravi Kant, Yog Consultant Certified by Govt. of India who is also the member of International Yog Fellowship Movement and Pradhan of Arya Samaj, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu demonstrated pranayam, yogic exercises, & meditation technique during special Yoga sessions. Other highlights of the Camp included Yogic Prayers and, distribution of information pamphlets, refreshments and Certificates of Participation.

While presenting the Vote of Thanks, Directors of Auricrown Private Limited, Jammu Shatmanyu Sharma and Smaksh Deep Singh appreciated the support extended to the Auricrown by Kreeda Kendra in organizing this sports coaching venture.