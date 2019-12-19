KCEANS extend selfless service to destitutes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: District Legal Services Authority, Jammu (DLSA) and KC Public School collaborated as a part of sustained endeavour to reach out to the underprivileged section of the society. They took an initiative for providing winter clothing to poor and needy people.

The students of KC Public School donated extra clothing i.e sweater, jackets, coats, warmers, blankets /quilts, dresses, including warm shoes, toys etc. from their homes which was collected by team DLSA Jammu for further distribution, so that collaborative efforts may get strengthened with philanthropic mission. KCPS and team DLSA extended heartfelt thanks to the parents and students for their generous contribution.