SPMR College organises Symposium on Gandhian Philosophy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Department of Commerce of the Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu organised a symposium competition on the topic ‘Truth and Non-violence’ with regard to celebration of Gandhi Jayanti under the aegis of G20 here today.

Around 50 students attended the programme. The event was organised under the patronage of Dr. Surinder Kumar, Principal of the College. On the occasion, he apprised the students with the basic two foundation blocks of Gandhian philosophy that is truth and non-violence. He motivated the students to be true to their deeds and conduct.

The whole event was planned and organised under the guidance of Prof. Barbara Kaul, Head of Department of Commerce. She accentuated the significance of co-operation and non-violence in the children which ultimately form the foundation of a peaceful, secular and progressive society. Anamika Thakur bagged first prize in the competition while Rama and Pallavi secured second and third positions respectively. The competition was adjudged by Dr. Monika Malhotra and Prof. Ashu Manhas. Other faculty members who attended the programme included Dr. Shipra, Dr. Jagmeet, Prof Shreya, Dr. Sarabjeet Kour Sudan and Prof. Sindhu Kotwal. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Prof. Charandeep Handa.