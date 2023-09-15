Former SL skipper Arjuna Ranatunga terms global body ‘toothless’

Feels sad for ICC, ACC

COLOMBO, Sept 15:

The International Cricket Council has become a “toothless tiger” whose suited officials are happy making numbers at various meetings and are ready to allow one country take all major decisions, former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga said on Friday.

“ICC is a toothless tiger. They act very unprofessionally. I think they are the ones who should protect cricket. Ultimately cricket should be controlled by ICC and not by a country. In Asia Cup, you had rules and you changed rules for one game. So where is ACC? Where is ICC?,” said Ranatunga in a sarcastic tone.

“So I will not be surprised if for World Cup, they have a separate rule for Indo-Pak game. This is bad.India is powerful no doubt but then ICC officials are quite comfortable, happy putting coat and tie and hanky and going to meetings,” he added.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) move to add a reserve day for the Indo-Pak match in Colombo had raised several eyebrows, despite inclement weather being listed out as the reason.

Ranatunga said changing rules of a tournament to suit one or two teams would put the game in jeopardy, and slammed ICC and ACC for inaction. “I am not very comfortable when you have a tournament, where you change rules for one team. You are looking at a disaster in the future,” the World Cup winning skipper fumed. (PTI)