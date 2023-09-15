Saga of sacrifices inspire Indian women hockey team for Asiad, Olympics

NEW DELHI, Sep 15:

If one saw her mother working tirelessly for earning Rs 800 a month, the other endured the agony of being unemployed for almost a decade, while another learnt the game by playing with bamboo sticks.

To Savita Punia, Neha Goyal and Nikki Pradhan hockey brought solace, and these Indian women’s team players did not let personal turmoil affect their game. Also plenty of sacrifices were made during their journey to the top, making them hungrier for success.

They had their ‘Chak de’ moment in the Tokyo Olympics where they missed a podium finish by a whisker, and now they are on a mission to realise an unfulfilled dream.

The first step would be to secure direct qualification to the Paris Olympics through the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. They are not leaving any stone unturned, including giving up on their favourite food, in order to improve their willpower and fitness and win gold in Hangzhou. (PTI)