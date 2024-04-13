Spirit Of Patriotism Of Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Will Always Inspire Coming Generations: Prez Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu expressed heartfelt tributes on Saturday to the people who sacrificed their lives for the country in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will keep inspiring the coming generations.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar.

“My heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the motherland in Jallianwala Bagh! The countrymen will always be indebted to all those great souls who sacrificed their lives for swaraj. I am sure that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will always inspire the coming generations,” the president said in a post in Hindi on X.