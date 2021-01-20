SpiceJet ties-up with Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited for seamless delivery of Covid-19 vaccine

KOLKATA, Jan 20: With the launch of the biggest vaccination drive in India in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, has taken yet another step forward and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AAIAL) which operates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to provide seamless transportation of Covid-19 vaccine.

As part of this association, AAIAL will handle the acceptance, warehousing of Covid-19 vaccines and provide temperature controlled facility, plug points in the warehouse and airside and maintain the cold chain from acceptance to the airside and vice versa ensuring smooth handling of vaccines.

On the other hand, SpiceJet’s cargo arm, SpiceXpress, will provide rapid and secure transportation of Covid-19 vaccine in India and international markets with proper temperature-controlled mechanism under the MoU. Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “The success of the biggest vaccination drive largely depends upon the transport, storage and distribution of vaccines to every part of the world without any major challenges.

At SpiceJet, we are ensuring no stones are left unturned in making this drive a remarkable success and our latest tie-up with Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited is another step in that direction which would help in the seamless transportation of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Behnad Zandi, CEO ? Adani Airport Group, said, “We are humbled to be part of this vaccination drive by utilising our core competencies in the logistics sector and infusing innovative solutions as cargo terminal operators at SVPI Airport.

We are committed to ensuring seamless transportation of vaccines through our terminal.” As part of its continued efforts to take up the responsibility of transporting Covid-19 vaccines to every part of the country as well as outside India, SpiceJet has partnered with Brussels Airport, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, Om Logistics Ltd., Snowman Logistics among others.

With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.

The airline has also tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40?c to +25?c. Besides, the airline also offers other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo.

Ever since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, has played a critical role and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country’s supply chain remained intact. The airline has helped in the transportation of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world.

SpiceJet has operated more than 12,906 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 1,04,800 tonnes of cargo. SpiceXpress has the capability of providing door-to-door deliveries to over 12,600 pin codes across India. (UNI)