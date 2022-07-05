Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi; passengers safe

NEW DELHI, July 5: A SpiceJet Boeing 737 MAX winging its way from Delhi to Dubai on Tuesday had to divert to Karachi following a fuel system snag and it landed safely in the Pakistani port city. SpiceJet is operating an aircraft from Mumbai at 1.30pm to Karachi for taking passengers from there to Dubai. This is the latest in a series of snags the budget carrier’s flights have been witnessing in recent weeks.

“The crew operating Boeing 737-8 MAX (VT-MXG) as SG-011 (Delhi-Dubai) observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from the left tank. They carried out relevant SOPs, but the fuel quantity kept on decreasing. The pilot-in-command (PIC) decided to divert the aircraft to Karachi. The aircraft diverted in coordination with ATC and landed safely at Karachi. No emergency was declared. During post flight inspection, no visual leak has been observed from the left main tank,” said officials in the know.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said: “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

The replacement aircraft taking off from Mumbai will carry men and material to repair the MAX in Karachi and bring it back home. (Agencies)