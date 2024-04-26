Spain agrees to send patriot missiles to Ukraine under NATO, EU pressure

MADRID, Apr 26: Spain has agreed to send a batch of missiles for Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine under pressure from NATO and the European Union, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The concession was made after the Spanish Defence Ministry ruled out delivering an anti-aircraft battery it has had deployed on the border between Turkey and Syria since 2013, the newspaper reported. Madrid has around 50 Patriot missiles worth over a million euros ($1.07 million) each in stock, the report read.

The Spanish army reportedly owns three Patriot batteries, with one stationed in the Turkish city of Adana and two others in a military base in the Spanish region of Valencia, with one used for training Spanish and Ukrainian military personnel, El Pais reported.

On Monday, the Financial Times reported that Spain and Greece found themselves under heavy pressure from NATO and the EU to deliver more air defence systems to Ukraine. On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed that the allies had asked Athens to donate S-300 or Patriot air defence systems to Kiev but ruled out such deliveries.

Western countries and their allies have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict. (UNI)