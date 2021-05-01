SP Rajouri appeals people to follow COVID-19 SOPs

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 1: Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajouri Sheema N Qasba has appealed all the people living in the district to follow SOPs of Coronavirus in a serious manner to win the fight against this deadly pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police, Sheema N Qasba said that number of positive cases in Rajouri district is rising sharply and every single resident needs to play its role.

She was flanked by Additional SP Rajouri Liaqat Ali, DySP Headquarters Vinod Sharma, SO to DIG Kewal Sharma and other police officers.

“We appeal everyone to maintain social distancing at all places, ensure to wear masks of standard quality, use sanitizers and wash hands at regular intervals”, SP said and further appealed to all residents to go for vaccination when they become eligible, without any delay and hesitation.

She further said that curfew is in place across the district from Friday evening and will remain enforced till Monday morning and people should avoid all kinds of general move outside and only movement for official duties or for emergencies should be undertaken.

SP Rajouri also said that strict action as per law is being taken against violators of SOPs.