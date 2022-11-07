South Korean envoy visits Srinagar to hold talks with various stakeholders

New Delhi, November 7: South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok paid an official three-day visit to Srinagar and held talks with various stakeholders on issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in several domains, including the development journey of the region.

During the visit, ambassador Jae-bok met various stakeholders including Pandurang K. Pole, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and office bearers of the J-K Policy Institute and its staff.

“Ambassador Chang Jae-bok paid an official visit to Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir(UT) from Oct 31 to Nov 2. During the visit, the Ambassador met various stakeholders including Mr. Pandurang K. Pole, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and office bearers of the J-K Policy Institute and its staff,” the South Korean embassy said in a statement.

“They have discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in various domains, current situation and development journey of the region,” it added.

The South Korean embassy said ambassador Chang Jae-bok visited the University of Kashmir in Srinagar on November 1.

He had a meeting with Nilofer Khan, the Vice Chancellor and Deans of the University and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the education field. Also, Ambassador Chang delivered a lecture in the University on Korea-India bilateral relations, how both countries are important partners to each other.

Before the lecture, the envoy asked students to join in mourning for the victims and bereaved families of Itaewon accident in Seoul, as well as, the victims of the Gujarat bridge collapse.

Last week, American diplomats based in New Delhi paid an official visit to Srinagar this week as part of their efforts to bolster people-to-people ties.

“Diplomats from the US Embassy in New Delhi paid an official visit to Srinagar this week,” the US Embassy spokesperson, Christopher Elms said.

He added that diplomats accredited to India regularly visit all parts of the country as part of their efforts to expand cooperation with state and local governments and develop people-to-people ties. (Agencies)